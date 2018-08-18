Imran Khan sworn-in as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was sworn in as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Saturday.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath of PM office to Khan in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (President House).

Imran Khan clad in black sherwani arrived in Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) from his Banigala residence. His wife Bushra Imran also attended the ceremony.

High-profile guests include caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Other notable guests present at the Aiwan-e-Sadr include senior PTI leaders, former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu, cricketer-turned-commentator Rameez Raja, legendary paceman Wasim Akram, newly elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, singers Salman Ahmed and Abrarul Haq, actor Javaid Sheikh and former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza.

The ceremony begun with the national anthem, after which the cabinet secretary sought permission from the president to commence the ceremony.

It was followed by the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which the oath was administered and documents signed.

