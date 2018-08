ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Friday shook hand with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif prior to the National Assembly session to elect country’s next prime minister.

As soon as the former Punjab CM and PML-N president reached National Assembly to attend its session to elect country’s next Prime Minister, Imran Khan stood from his seat, walked towards Shahbaz Sharif and shook hands with him.

Share on: WhatsApp