Imran Khan secures bail from Islamabad High Court in nine cases

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in cases registered under terrorism charges.

Earlier today, the former premier travelled to the country’s federal capital Islamabad to appear before the court, a day after IHC Chief Justice warned him of his bail cancelation. Khan reached the court in a wheelchair as the counsel of the former premier applied for permission to allow his vehicle to enter the court premises.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Maingul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing. During today’s hearing, the court approved his protective bail in seven terrorism cases and extended his bail in two cases till May 9.

IHC CJ Justice Aamer said If the PTI Chief seeks exemption on medical grounds, his legal team needs to submit a medical certificate from a state medical facility, saying a certificate issued from a private hospital has no legal status.

He also remarked that no arrests can be made inside the high court compound, ruling that the government will make any such move.

Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon, who also appeared in court today, opposed the bail extension.

Earlier in the day, the PTI chief shared a video clip for his workers and supporters, giving a call to take to the streets to show their support to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Our country is currently at a decisive phase in its history. “Today, Pakistan is going through record inflation and unemployment and a mafia is seizing it. The incumbent government is afraid of facing defeat in the elections.”

Imran Khan, after being removed from power, is facing over hundred cases related to serious offenses including terrorism, sedition and even blasphemy.