Imran Khan says ready to ‘negotiate’ with everyone including COAS

Former prime minister Imran Khan has shown readiness to negotiate with everyone in talks with everyone, including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, adding that in the current situation as all decisions were being made by the COAS.

In an interview on Monday, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) feared that there was an 80% chance of his arrest today (Tuesday) as he is going to appear in Islamabad to seek pre-arrest bail in various cases.

Asked if he wants to talk with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or COAS General Asim Munir, Imran Khan said that as a politician, he wants to talk with anyone, including the Army Chief.

He, however, added that the “clapping is done with two hands”.

Imran Khan said that the judiciary was the last hope for them, but the government is not “honouring” the decisions of the courts.

The former prime minister said politician has to be ready for negotiations as matters are resolved through talks, not at gunpoint.

Commenting on the crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers following May 9 violence, he said more than 10,000 party workers are jailed for ‘no reason.’

The PTI chairman regretted that his party leaders are being rearrested despite getting bail from the court.