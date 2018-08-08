Imran Khan says best candidate nominated for Punjab CM’s slot

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and PM-in-waiting Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed to nominate best and corruption-free candidate for slot of Punjab’s Chief Minister (CM).

He was addressing meeting of PTI’s parliamentary committee in Islamabad while adding that appointment will be made purely on merit.

Khan—who is expected to take oath as Pakistan’s next premier on August 14—further added that the nominee would have a clean image while calling on all members to support the nominee. Khan vowed to depoliticize Punjab police and making it autonomous.

Khan stated that PTI had secured two-third majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). “We have to fight real war in Punjab and we will fight it together. In Punjab [during General Elections 2018], the political battle was between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and PTI”, claimed Khan.

Khan called on making process of awarding tickets more transparent and better by introducing reforms. He said, “We have to make PTI an institution”.

“Several deserving candidates were deprived of tickets but they managed to secure victory under independent capacity”, stated Khan.

Khan urged party leaders to start preparations for next general elections immediately.

