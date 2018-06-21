Imran Khan reveals assets worth Rs38m with no offshore property

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has declared his own assets worth more than Rs38.6 million in nomination papers, stating that he does not own any foreign real estate.

As per the record submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) PTI’s chairman earned Rs4,776,611 in 2017 and paid Rs303,763 in tax; the nomination documents reveal details of Imran’s earnings from agriculture, salary as MNA bank profits and pension by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Additionally, the cricketer-turned-politician has multiple foreign currency accounts with two dollar accounts holding $379,760 and $1,470 respectively, and one pound account which holds £7,068. He also has a Euro account, but it’s empty.

According to the documents, Imran does not own any businesses in Pakistan or abroad and owns only 14 properties across Pakistan.

The documents mentioned Imran’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore as inherited property.

The details of the properties owned by Imran Khan are as follows:

A residential property in Bani Gala worth Rs11,471,000.

6 kanal and 16 marla land in village Mohra Noor in Bani Gala, Islamabad, which is worth Rs5,050,000.

A flat in Islamabad worth Rs11,970,000.

243 kanal and 6 marla land in Bhakkar, which is worth Rs4,200,000.

The PTI chief has also submitted details of his foreign trips along with his nomination papers to the ECP estimating his three-days United Kingdom trip at Rs240,000.

Imran’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and his two sons with Jemima Khan — Qasim and Sulaiman have been listed as his dependents, however, the sons have been shown as “not financially dependent”.

The documents state that Bushra Bibi’s assets have not been included as their marriage took place in 2018.

Khan has not mentioned the number of vehicles he owns, leaving the space blank.

A returning officer (RO) on Tuesday rejected Imran’s nomination papers for NA-53 for failing to properly fill out the affidavit attached with the nomination papers.

The PTI chief’s candidacy was also rejected from NA-95 (Mianwali), the appeal for which has been filed.

However, Imran’s nomination papers were accepted from NA-35 (Bannu), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-243 (Karachi).