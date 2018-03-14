Imran Khan responsible for ‘shoe culture’: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE : Law Minister of Punjab Rana Sanaullah has termed Pakistan Tehree-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan responsible for prevailing shoe culture.

Talking to media, he said that senseless criticism of opponents in speeches is charging workers and leading to workers hurling shoes at their opponents. He warned that is this does not stop, it would take everyone into its embrace and no one will be spared. He particularly named Sheikh Rasheed as the one who would top the list of shoe receivers.

He further said that Imran Khan is responsible for intolerance in society and politics which is becoming a reason for shoe-throwing mania. He termed Asif Zardari and Imran Khan the new faces of establishment.

Commenting on the PML-N worker Mirza Ramzan Baig caught while trying to hurl shoe at Imran Khan, he said that his confessional statement is the result of duress.

He warned that if it continues like this, everyone, including media persons, could become a victim.

On Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) founder Nawaz Sharif was attacked with shoe at Jamia Naeemia.

Later that day, attempt to attack Imran Khan with shoe thwarted and the accused was arrested

In a similar incident in Sialkot, Pakistan’s foreign minister Kh Asif was subjected to ink attack. During workers’ convention, a person threw ink on the face of PMLN leader.

Orignally published by INP