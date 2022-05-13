Imran Khan responsible for economic collapse: Marryium Aurangzeb

London: Amid the battering of the Pakistani rupee by the US dollar, the dwindling federal reserves, and the uncertainty in the PSE, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has blamed Imran Khan and held him responsible for the “economic collapse” of Pakistan.

In a thread of tweets, the federal minister declared that it was the former PM who took Pakistan to such a stage where the dollar’s value reached 193 against the rupee.

معیشت کی تباہی، ڈالر کی تاریخی بلند ی کا مجرم عمران صاحب ہیں پاکستان کو گھمگیر مسائل کی دلدل میں عمران

خان نے دھنسایا ہے آج ڈالر میںتاریخی اضافہ ہورہا ہے تو عمران صاحب ذمہ دار ہیں ڈالر 193 پہ عمران خان کی وجہ سے گیا ہے — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 13, 2022

Referring to the deal signed between Pakistan, under the premiership of Imran Khan, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the information minister added that the incompetent team of Imran Khan “caused economic terrorism in the country that has taken hold of the country today.

Read: IMF’s Pressure on Economy of Pakistan | By Muhammad Nadeem Bhatti

Hinting at the possible increase in fuel prices, Maryyium Aurangzeb said that difficult decisions were going to be taken due to Imran Khan.

She also said that to cover up his “anti-people” economic measures, he was now taking the help of containers and protests.

Taking a further dig at the former Prime Minister, the information minister added that first, he caused inflation but was now making the most noise about it.