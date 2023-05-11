Imran Khan released in Al-Qadir trust case

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was released by Supreme Court of Pakistan after the top court raised concern over the arrest of PTI chief, which triggered nationwide protests.

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) termed the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case illegal, telling the former prime minister to approach Islamabad High Court another time.

During today’s proceeding, the Chief Justice of Pakistan directed the defiant leader to condemn the violent protests in which thousands of his party activists run riots across the country.

The Supreme Court on Thursday resumed hearing a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest after the detained former prime minister was brought to court amid tight security. PTI chief was taken inside the court via the judges’ gate with high security.

Imran laments terrorist’s like detention

Former prime minister Imran Khan after his court appearance spoke to media where he mentioned that he was taken from court like a ‘terrorist’, and mentioned that he said that he was beaten with sticks in the head.

He also distanced from the brutal clashes, saying how can he ordered party workers to hit streets while being in police custody. He however told his followers to protest peacefully and refrain from vandalism.

Supreme Court of Pakistan directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by 4:30 pm, two days after the former premier was arrested during a court appearance.

In what is said to be a sigh of relief for the former ruling party, the country’s top court approved the petition filed by Imran Khan’s counsel and issued the directives.

The bench spearheaded by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, comprises Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, as the court heard Imran Khan’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan’s appeal claimed about an imminent threat to his life and liberty of the petitioner and at the outset of the hearing, Hamid Khan represented PTI chief, he informed the court that Imran was in the process of getting his biometrics done when he was detained.

He also lamented that Rangers manhandled Imran Khan and detained him.

More to follow…