Imran Khan receives bail from accountability court in £190 million scam case

After receiving relief from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the same case, Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday obtained bail for 20 days from an accountability court in the infamous case involving the transfer of £190 million from Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) account.

After being instructed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to request bail in the settlement matter from an accountability court, the PTI chairman went to the accountability court.

In a second case involving a violation of Section 144, the high court also granted the former prime minister bail for a period of 10 days.

The former premier, who was removed from office by a no-confidence vote in April of last year, had appeared before the high court under heavy guard to request an interim bail in the graft case.

Earlier, he went with his wife Bushra Bibi to a federal courthouse accountability court to request an extension of her bail in the €190 million settlement case. The former first lady’s plea was rejected by the court, and she was given permission to leave.

A NAB investigation into a settlement between the PTI administration and a property tycoon, which is said to have cost the national exchequer 190 million pounds, includes Khan, his wife, and other PTI figures.

The accountability court judge questioned Khan’s attorney about the IHC decision at the beginning of the session.

The attorney claimed that his client had been given three days by the high court to go before the accountability court and ask for release.

The judge then inquired if the attorney had submitted the bail plea today.

Khan’s bail plea, the attorney claimed, had already been prepared, so he chose to file it today. On June 17, we must return here as well.

The judge granted the PTI leader bail until June 19 in exchange for surety bonds totaling Rs500,000 after hearing the arguments.