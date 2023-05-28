Imran Khan rebuts Rana Sanaullah’s allegations; says govt trying to ‘preempt horror stories about to break in media’

Lahore: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday hit back at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying that the government was trying to “cover up and preempt the horror stories” which were “about to break in the media”.

Addressing a post-midnight press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that the intelligence agencies had intercepted a conversation indicating that the PTI was planning two separate actions, which he termed “dramas”.

He also claimed that the intercepted conversations indicated that a “rape act” would be committed and it would be blamed on law enforcers.

“It was thought that perhaps this drama would be unfolded [tonight] so it was decided to inform the nation of these fiendish designs,” he claimed.

Responding to the allegations levelled by the interior minister, Imran said, “If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts.”

“He is so obviously trying to cover up and preempt the horror stories about to break in the media,” he added.

“Women have never been so mistreated and harassed by the state as they have been by this fascist [government] when they were exercising their right to protest peacefully,” he wrote.

