Govt unveils international conspiracy against Imran Khan: Imran Khan ready to share “threat letter” with CJP, Asad Umar

Islamabad: The government unveiled an international conspiracy against Prime Minister Imran Khan during a press conference in Islamabad. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to share the contents of the “threat letter” with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

Talking about the sensitivity of the letter, the federal minister said that only a few selected individuals from civil-military leadership have seen the letter.

“I have seen this letter myself and a few members of the federal cabinet have seen it as there are laws that dictate sharing such sensitive documents,” he said.

However, Asad mentioned that the letter warned Pakistan of “serious repercussions” if Prime Minister Imran Khan stayed in power.

The timing of the letter is also very crucial as Asad Umar mentioned that the letter was dated prior to the tabling of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

“No-confidence motion and foreign hand are interlinked, these are not two separate things,” the federal minister said.

Asad Umar said that without a doubt, former prime minister and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif was involved in the “conspiracy” against PM Imran Khan, while senior leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement is also aware of the matter.

The PML-N supremo is in London and he has met officials from the “intelligence agencies of other countries”.

Speaking at the conference Fawad Chaudhry said this is “not a new thing” as earlier ex-prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated, former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was prosecuted, and former military ruler Gen Zia-ul-Haq lost his life in a plane crash.

The information minister said that the decisions taken in past were part of Pakistan’s history. “But now, Pakistan has a leader who is not attending foreign phone calls and is connected with the people.”

more to follow…