Imran Khan has proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday rebutted reports of party chief Imran Khan’s third marriage, but said he has proposed marriage to a woman named Bushra Maneka.

Shireen Mazari took to Twitter and wrote, “To set the record straight, Mr Khan proposed marriage to Ms Bushra Maneka; but Ms Maneka asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children.”

“If and when the proposal is accepted by Ms Maneka for the marriage, Mr Khan will announce it publicly in the proper manner. Till then we request the media to give the two families, especially the children, their privacy,” the tweet added.

Orignally published by INP