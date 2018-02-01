Imran Khan praises ‘autonomous, depoliticised and professional KP police’

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has praised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and said the federal government survey shows KP Police enjoys best approval rating amongst the police in provinces.

PTI chairman took to Twitter and wrote, “There can be no comparison between the autonomous, depoliticised and professional KP police and totally politicised and non professional Sindh and Punjab police.”

There can be no comparison between the autonomous, depoliticised and professional kP police and totally politicised and non professional Sindh and Punjab police, Imran Khan tweeted as the KP police failed to arrest the murderer of Mardan Girl despite passage of about 3 weeks.

He said, “The KP Police Act has completely depoliticised the police force, whereas in Sindh and Punjab the police is used to victimise opponents and on occasions kill them extra judicially.”

INP