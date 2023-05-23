Imran Khan on his way to Islamabad for NAB appearance

Lahore/Islamabad: Former prime minister Imran Khan left for Islamabad Tuesday morning to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the £190 million settlement case.

چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان امپورٹڈ حکومت کی جانب سے بنائے گئے جھوٹے کیسز میں عدالت میں پیشی کے لیے اسلام آباد روانہ pic.twitter.com/aoPVEsyRgN — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 23, 2023

Imran Khan was originally summoned by NAB on May 18 after the anti-graft body changed the title of the case in which Imran Khan was arrested from “Al Qadir Trust Case” to “National Crime Agency £190m Scandal”.

However, the PTI chief Imran Khan a written reply to the anti-graft watchdog, expressing his willingness to comply. He affirmed his availability in Islamabad on May 23 (today), expressing his intent to pursue several pre-arrest bails and confirming that he “shall be free from the courts to join the investigation by 11 am.

A joint investigation team from the NAB Rawalpindi will investigate the PTI chief. The accountability watchdog had also sent a questionnaire to Imran Khan. NAB had also instructed him to bring the documents related to the case.

NAB changes title of Al Qadir Trust Case

Imran Khan is facing the wrath of NAB for abusing power, illegal acquisition of financial benefits and criminal violation in the recovery of crime money received from the UK’s National Crime Agency.

On May 9, the former premier was detained forcefully by NAB with the help of Pakistan’s paramilitary force, Rangers, from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

His arrest sparked outrage and violent protests which led to country-wide clashes against the armed forces of the country. Protesters ransacked and vandalised military installations, including the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore.

Since then, law enforcement agencies have been carrying out crackdowns on those involved in vandalism and ransacking, detaining hundreds linked with the party.