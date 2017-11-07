Imran Khan not hurrying for premiership: PTI spokesperson

ISLAMABAD : Spokesperson for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Chaudhry has said on Tuesday that party chief Imran Khan is not hurrying to get elected as the premier of Pakistan and that he would fight for another three months if needed.

While talking to the media in the federal capital, Chaudhry observed that counsels of the former first family of Pakistan are running away in cases filed against Imran Khan and secretary general of the party Jahangir Tareen exactly how the family is attempting to evade accountability.

PTI spokesperson asserted that political uncertainty would continue to prevail in Pakistan unless General Elections are held.

Chaudhry further said that the economy would bear the burden of political turmoil and that the political party does not wish for the people to endure the period. NNI

Originally published by NNI