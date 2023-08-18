Lawyers for former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking annulment of trial courts’ decisions to reject their client’s pre-arrest bail pleas in different cases.

Making the federal government, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Punjab government, inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad and others respondents in the petition, the lawyers prayed to the apex court to order the police not to arrest PTI chairman even if his bail applications were rejected by trial courts.

They also sought the court’s order to the government to stop victimization of Imran, who was not only the former prime minister but also the chairman of the country’s largest political party.

The petition further stated that ever since the PTI government had been shown the door through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022, PTI chief was being implicated in false cases. “Since Imran is currently in Attock jail after he was sentenced to three-year imprisonment in the Toshakhana reference, he cannot appear in courts,” read the petition.

The petitioners regretted that despite knowing fully well that their client was in jail, different courts in the country were rejecting his bail applications. “The SC is the guarantor of basic rights of citizens. And in this case, the rights of PTI chairman are being infringed upon,” the petition concluded.—NNI