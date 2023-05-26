Imran Khan missing northern areas as government puts embargo on his foreign travel

Amraiz Khan
ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the government for putting his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

In his statement on the social networking website Twitter, the former prime minister said, “The only thing I miss these days is hiking in our northern mountains with my sons. Allah has blessed Pakistan with the best mountain trekking in the world. Inshallah one day we will make Pakistan the skiing capital of the World”

He further said, “I have no property and business abroad, I don’t even have any bank account outside the country”.

Former premier said, “I want to thank the government for putting my name on the ECL as I have no plans to travel abroad, because I neither have any properties or businesses abroad nor even a bank account outside the country. If and when I do get an opportunity for a holiday, it will be in our northern mountains, my favorite place on earth.”

Imran Khan said that due to these reasons I had no intention of going out, I thank the government for putting my name in the ECL, if I ever have to go on vacation, I will go to the northern areas of Pakistan, which is the world’s best. It is my most favorite place.

PML-N govt places Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, 80 PTI members on no-fly list

ISLAMABAD – Amid the tightening noose around the former ruling party, the Pakistani government has placed the names of 80 members, including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, on the no-fly list.

Besides the former prime minister and his wife, several PTI leaders including Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bukhari, Asad Qaiser, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and Mian Aslam are also included in the no-fly list.

It was reported that the names of all PTI leaders were put on the fly list on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau and the anti-corruption department that approached the Ministry of Interior to restrict these politicians from flying abroad.

The move comes as top PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar were released after arrest as the government tightened the noose around PTI members in the wake of violent protests in which civil, and military installations were targeted.
Imran Khan secured bail in scores of cases as the populist leader continues to accuse the incumbent government’s gambit to arrest him. He is facing more than 100 cases, related to corruption, terrorism, and blasphemy charges.

