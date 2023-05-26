Imran Khan missing northern areas as government puts embargo on his foreign travel

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the government for putting his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

In his statement on the social networking website Twitter, the former prime minister said, “The only thing I miss these days is hiking in our northern mountains with my sons. Allah has blessed Pakistan with the best mountain trekking in the world. Inshallah one day we will make Pakistan the skiing capital of the World”

He further said, “I have no property and business abroad, I don’t even have any bank account outside the country”.

ان دنوں وہ واحد چیز جس کی میں کمی محسوس کرتا ہوں وہ شمالی پہاڑیوں میں اپنے بیٹوں کے ہمراہ کوہ پیمائی (Hiking) ہے۔ رب العزت نے پاکستان کو دنیا کی بہترین پہاڑی گزرگاہیں (Mountain Trekking) عطا کررکھی ہیں۔ ایک روز ہم پاکستان کو سکینگ (Skiing) کا مرکز بھی بنائیں گے، انشاءاللہ۔ pic.twitter.com/8Uta4UCFXy — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2023

Former premier said, “I want to thank the government for putting my name on the ECL as I have no plans to travel abroad, because I neither have any properties or businesses abroad nor even a bank account outside the country. If and when I do get an opportunity for a holiday, it will be in our northern mountains, my favorite place on earth.”

Imran Khan said that due to these reasons I had no intention of going out, I thank the government for putting my name in the ECL, if I ever have to go on vacation, I will go to the northern areas of Pakistan, which is the world’s best. It is my most favorite place.

