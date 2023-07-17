Biryani is one of Pakistan’s most beloved and popular dishes, with a rich and diverse history spanning centuries.

The flavorful rice dish is enjoyed by all age groups and is considered a testament to the diversity of Indian cuisine, and lately, Biryani made headlines after Pakistani populist leader Imran Khan endorses spicy rice dish.

Aalo in your biryani remained under discussion as millions enjoy it with variations. Some want steamed potatoes on their plate while others opposed the idea and want a traditional taste.

The same question was asked by PTI chief Imran Khan, whose response prompted huge debate online, and Biryani With Aalo appeared in trending sections. In Twitter space session, Khan said he used to eat biryani a lot before but now like other foods. He mentioned being a fan of biryani with also at that time.

Light question by @JeremyMcLellan towards the end of Twitter Space Session about #BiryaniWithAaloo or without ; Khan Sb when he used to eat Biryani, he preferred #الو_والی_بریانی pic.twitter.com/IKxOEwy6EL — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) July 16, 2023

Following his response, social media users took to Twitter and other portals to share hilarious posts.

Social Media Reactions

How many hours until PDM Govt calls #BiryaniWithAaloo mulk dushman anaasir ka food and seals all restaurants that sell #آلو_والی_بریانی pic.twitter.com/UOewDAtBZJ — Jibran Ilyas (@agentjay2009) July 16, 2023

After Khan’s todays space session.. PEMRA puts 🚫 on showing Aaloo in Biryani on TV as per 🥃’s order!#الو_والی_بریانی #BiryaniWithAaloo pic.twitter.com/frCaU40QKc — kaptaan squad( Imran Riaz khan) (@Kaptaan_squad) July 17, 2023

Light question by @JeremyMcLellan towards the end of Twitter Space Session about #BiryaniWithAaloo or without ; Khan Sb when he used to eat Biryani, he prefer #الو_والی_بریانی@TeamPakPower @iShez99 pic.twitter.com/FdJ0rEyN6M — @ 𝒮𝒽𝑒𝓏ᴾᵃᵏᴾᵒʷᵉʳ (@iShez99) July 17, 2023