Imran Khan leaves Lahore to appear in IHC

Lahore/Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan left Lahore for Islamabad early on Monday to appear in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with bail in five cases.

A video shared on the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showed Imran Khan’s convoy leaving the provincial capital for Islamabad.

چئیرمین عمران خان زمان پارک سے اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ کے لیے روانہ

On Sunday, the Islamabad Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) summoned the PTI chief and 16 other PTI leaders to take part in the investigation of a case lodged against them for vandalism at Islamabad’s Federal Judicial Complex.

The other PTI leaders include Murad Saeed, Amir Kiyani, Amjad Niazi, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Dr Shehzad Wasim, Farrukh Habib, Omer Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Asad Qaiser, Hassan Niazi, Amir Mughal, Jamshed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and Col (retd) Asim.

Two first information reports (FIRs) were registered at the CTD and Golra police stations in the federal capital against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders after PTI workers and the capital police clashed as soon as Imran arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case last week.

Following the clashes in the federal capital, the Islamabad police arrested Imran Khan’s nephew and party focal person Hassaan Khan Niazi and 200 other party workers from outside the Judicial Complex.

On Sunday, Hassaan Niazi was handed over to Punjab police on one-day transitory remand by a district and sessions court in Quetta.

Similarly, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted the former prime minister protective bail in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore following last week’s clashes between Police and PTI workers outside Zaman Park.

