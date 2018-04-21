Imran Khan leaves for London

ISLAMABAD : The chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan left for London today on two-day visit to take part in a fund raising ceremony.

As per details, PTI secretary information Fawad Chaudhary and Aown Chaudhary accompanied Imran Khan during the visit.

Imran Khan will attend fund raising campaign in Manchester, chair overseas party meetings and also discuss important issues with party leaders. Imran will also meet with Pakistani community and later he will spend last day with his children before returning to Pakistan.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif along with other party leaders are already in London.

Orignally published by INP