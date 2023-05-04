Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad after IHC warned of bail cancellation

Lahore: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Islamabad from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore early on Thursday after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) warned him of bail cancellation in case of non-appearance.

The IHC on Wednesday warned the PTI chief that his interim bail in nine different cases would be cancelled if he failed to appear in court on Thursday.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard Khan’s bail pleas in two different cases related to threatening officers of the armed forces and the attempted murder of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

During the hearing, the IHC chief justice observed that the law was very clear and equal for all. There was no precedent of exemption from appearance during hearings in a bail petition, Justice Farooq remarked.

“Even if the PTI chairman was granted the exemption, how would his refusal to become part of the investigation be dealt with?” he asked.

