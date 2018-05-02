Imran Khan ka Lahore Jalsa

Imran Khan’s big power show in Lahore’ where he announced his 11 Point Agenda was successful. He must understand that people feel betrayed by previous governments, especially PPP, which like Musharraf junta failed to resolve basic issues of education, health, clean drinking water, economic revival, security of life and rule of law.

If Imran Khan fails to deliver, the backlash of population driven to desperation will be severe. Imran Khan must ensure taxation on income, irrespective of source, without any tax amnesty schemes or subsidies for affluent elite. Financial and administrative discipline must strictly be enforced on political elite which in turn must ensure that paid public office holders, both civil and khaki, must perform their designated duties honestly with a powerful accountability agency monitoring them and an independent judiciary ensuring supremacy of constitution. All recruitment and appointments must be strictly on merit and there should be no political interference. Flight of capital and money laundering must be strictly curtailed with an iron hand and non-development expenditure brought down so that Pakistan is able to get out of debt trap. Sovereignty can only be ensured through economic sustainability and not by size of armed state security apparatus.

However I disagree with Imran Khan’s needless reference to Ayub Khan’s state visit to USA. Any dictator willing to compromise state sovereignty by allowing military bases on its soil and airbases from which U-2 reconnaissance missions were launched over Russia during cold war would have been welcomed in Washington. We must also remember one telephone call from President Kennedy and PM Macmillan was enough to forego perhaps golden opportunity to liberate Kashmir in 1962, gifting of Ghandara Motors and Ayub’s harassment of Fatima Jinnah.

GULL ZAMAN

Peshawar

