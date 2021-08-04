‘Imran Khan is my leader’: Nazir Chohan quits Jahangir Tareen group

LAHORE – Punjab MPA Nazir Chohan, who was among active loyalists of disgruntled PTI bigwig Jahangir Khan Tareen, on Wednesday announced to part ways with the split faction of the party.

He was addressing a press conference along with Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan after he was released on bail from jail in a case filed by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on accountability Shehzad Akbar.

Saying “Imran Khan is my leader,” he asserted that he was no longer associated with the Tareen group. He also accused the business tycoon of using him.

Nazir Chohan said that he went to the court to every summons of Tareen, but he did not make a single phone call since his arrest.

“Tarin should be ashamed that he did not inquire about my health,” he said, adding that Akbar was the first person to call him when he went ill.

More info to follow…