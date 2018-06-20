Imran Khan is a ‘novice politician: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE : Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is a novice politician.

“Imran has proven that he is a novice politician. Imran hasn’t even contested for local bodies’ elections. He has no experience,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader remarked while speaking to media persons outside Lahore High Court.

Further criticising the PTI chief, Iqbal added, “Imran Khan couldn’t even make a decision pertaining to caretaker chief minister. “

There is no stability in Imran’s policies. However, stable policies are needed if you want to run a country for five years, he remarked.

“We can’t hand over the future of two million people in the hands of an inexperienced politician,” he added.

The former interior minister said that more than 40 people were killed in terror-related incidents daily in Pakistan five years ago. “PML-N strived towards establishing peace in the country,” he said.

“I respect the judiciary, I have nothing against them. I am not competing against the judiciary but extremist thoughts,” Iqbal remarked.