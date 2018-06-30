Imran Khan invites Abdul Ghafoor Mayo to join PTI

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday invited former member of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Mayo to join PTI.

In a telephone call with Mayo, Khan praised him for his valour and bravery.

“I heard your news conference. You are a courageous person,” maintained Khan.

Earlier, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Mayo quit the party last Sunday after ‘28-year-long’ association. Addressing a presser in Lahore, Ghafoor stated that Pakistan wasn’t a manor of Sharif family.

Keeping verbal onslaught up, he tagged Nawaz Sharif as a traitor over his meeting with far-right Indian premier Modi. Ghafoor regretted that those party’s workers who tendered sacrifices against then dictator Musharraf were ignored whereas likes of Talal Ch, Daniyal Aziz and Marvi Memon were made ministers.

He accused PML-N leadership of awarding tickets to land mafias and criminals. Earlier today, another major set for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as its candidates from Rajanpur district returned back the party tickets allotted to them.

The candidates have filed a plea before the Returning Officer (RO) for the allotment of ‘jeep’ symbol. Former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Sher Ali Gorchani from NA-193 and PP-293, Dr Hafeezur Rehman Dareshak from NA-194, Pervaiz Iqbal Gorchani from PP-295 and Yousaf Dareshak from PP-296 have returned the tickets and will now contest the election as independent candidates.