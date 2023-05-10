Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case as proceedings underway amid mass protests

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, was indicted on Wednesday in a Toshakhana case, one of the latest legal actions against him.

Last week, Additional District and Sessions Judge turned down PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea to dismiss the Toshakhana case against him and fixed today’s date for induction.

During today’s hearing, the PTI chief refused to accept the charge while his lawyers requested that the case be transferred to another judge, but their request was also turned down. Lawyers said court wanted to indict Khan, but they had boycotted the proceedings.

The charge sheet was read out to Imran Khan in the courtroom, reports said.

The reference alleges that Imran had “deliberately concealed” details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana — a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept — during his time as the prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales.

In recent development, thousands of protesters, mostly supporters of a populist leader, have rallied across the South Asian nation as protests also took place in several cities in support of Imran Khan who was arrested by Rangers in the country’s federal capital.