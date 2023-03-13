Imran Khan hits Lahore road to lead election rally in open defiance while facing arrest

LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan is leading an election rally from his Lahore residence to Data Darbar after getting a go-ahead from local authorities.

Khan, who skipped court appearances and bears the brunt, brought out an election rally despite security and arrest threats in the metropolis. The party took out the rally after rescheduling the gathering twice following the imposition of Section 144.

As PTI chief hits the road with charged party activists and leaders, Islamabad police have arrived in Punjab capital to arrest the firebrand politician in case of threatening a female judge.

Clips doing rounds on the internet show Imran Khan coming out in a bullet-proof leading the rally that will end at Data Darbar. PTI gets permission after assuring the authority that it would comply with the concerned law while no speech will be made against the state institutions and judiciary.

عمران خان زندہ باد کے نعروں سے لاہور گونج اُٹھا۔ #ImranKhanRally

pic.twitter.com/EHjdCjgtWO — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 13, 2023

Over the weekend, PTI delayed the election rally after the caretaker setup imposed Section 144 in the late-night announcement.

Monday’s rally would be the first public gathering that the PTI chief hold in nearly 100 days as he was mobilising the party workers in Lahore.

PTI decided to start the election campaign ahead of the general elections which are scheduled to be held on April 30, while the date for the polls in KP is yet to be shared by Governor.