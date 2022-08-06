Imran Khan himself to contest on all 9 vacant NA seats

Islamabad: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan will be the one and only PTI candidate for all 9 seats of the national assembly that fell vacant after the resignation of PTI MNAs.

The announcement was made public on the official Twitter handle of the party in the early hours of Saturday.

“In the by-elections of 9 National Assembly constituencies to be held on September 25, Chairman Imran Khan himself will contest from all the seats,” the statement read.

25 ستمبر کو ہونے والے 9 قومی اسمبلی کے حلقوں کے ضمنی انتخابات میں تمام سیٹوں سے چئیرمین عمران خان خود الیکشن لڑیں گے- #لیڈر_صرف_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/GZxMNkc4Do — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2022

The decision followed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification that announced the schedule for by-elections on 9 general seats of the National Assembly.

According to the notification, the by-elections on 9 NA seats have been scheduled for September 25.

The nine constituencies where by-elections will be held on Sept 25 are;

NA-22 Mardan NA-24 Charsadda NA-31 Peshawar NA-45 Kurram NA-108 Faisalabad NA-118 Nankana Sahib NA-237 Malir NA-239 Korangi Karachi NA-246 Karachi South.

It is pertinent to mention that all these 9 seats had fallen vacant after Speaker of the national assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf accepted the resignation of 11 PTI MNAs (9 on general seats and 2 on reserved seats for women) last week.

Following the acceptance of resignation letters, the ECP de-notified the 11 MNAs. Those whose resignation letters were accepted and were later de-notified by the ECP included Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Dr Shireen Mazari, Shandana Gulzar Khan and Ijaz Ahmed Shah. Dr Mazari and Shandana Khan had been elected on reserved seats for women.