Imran Khan going to take political asylum in US?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s embattled leader Imran Khan comes amid an ongoing crackdown by the PML-N government as his several key aides were charged for attacking public property and military installations in the country.

Amid the stringent measures taking place against the former ruling party and its members, a politician of a rival party claimed that Imran Kahn would likely soon seek asylum in the United States.

Speaking in a presser on Thursday, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faisal Kareem Kundi said he received information through well-informed sources that Imran Khan will soon apply for political asylum in America.

Kundi did not name any of his sources but mentioned that people will see news flashing on TV screens that Imran Khan applied for political asylum in the US.

The recent development comes as Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is bearing the brunt of May 9 attacks in which several party workers stormed military installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, in the wake of the arrest of Imran Khan.

The aftermath of May 9 comes as Pakistan’s top civil-military leaders agreed to bring to justice the culprits involved in the recent attacks on military installations. Following the top huddle, several party leaders and thousands of workers were held in the wake of attacks that made headlines across the globe.

Officials decided that the people involved in attacks must be tried under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. Amid the crackdown, top leaders including Shireen Mazari, Aamir Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Maleeka Bokhari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, and others left the party.

The development comes a day after Pakistan’s Defence Minister mentioned considering ban on PTI saying Imran Khan and party workers attacked on public properties and military installations under proper planning.

Imran Khan, wife added to no-fly list

Amid the tightening noose around the former ruling party, the Pakistani government has placed the names of 80 members, including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, on the no-fly list.