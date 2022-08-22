Imran Khan given transit bail till 25 Aug

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday provided transit bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan till August 25 in a terror case filed against the former Prime Minister last night.

Imran Khan’s counsels Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry had filed the plea early on Monday in the IHC after last night’s drama outside Khan’s residence in Bani Gala, where police and PTI workers almost came face-to-face following reports that arrest warrants have been issued for the PTI chairman.

However, the IHC registrar’s office has raised three objections over the plea, which are as follows:

Imran Khan did not undergo bio-metric verification before filing the plea.

He approached IHC instead of the relevant ATC court.

He didn’t provide a verified copy of the terror case.

Meanwhile, IHC decided to take up the plea with objections to the hearing. IHC’s division bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Babar Sattar heard the petition.

Imran Khan booked for ‘terrorising police, judiciary’ in speech

Last night, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally a day ago.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station on Saturday under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed.

The FIR said that at the PTI’s rally at F-9 park a day ago, Imran had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address. The FIR reproduced the PTI chairman’s comments, where he spoke about the female judge and the Islamabad police officials.

In his address on Saturday, Imran had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and said: “We won’t spare you.”

The former premier had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police and said she should “prepare herself as the action would be taken against her”.

The FIR argued that Imran’s speech was meant to “terrorise” top police officials and the judiciary, so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual if required to do so.