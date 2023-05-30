Imran Khan gets bail on fresh charges of abetting May 9 violence

LAHORE – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan secured bail on charges of inciting violence against the country’s armed forces by his charged party members, earlier this month when he was held in a corruption case.

Khan, 70, arrived at Lahore Anti Terrorism Court with his private guards and legal team where the embattled leader submitted surety bonds in three different cases related to May 9 mayhem.

His counsel submitted the bonds on behalf of a firebrand politician, who is facing over 100 cases.

Following the arguments, Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar granted bail to the PTI chairman until June 2 on the condition of submitting surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

The former prime minister, who said all charges are politically motivated, is currently embroiled in a confrontation with the ruling alliance. His expected detention triggered nationwide protests by his supporters who ransacked civil and military installations across the country.

As PTI chairman secured back-to-back bails in dozens of cases, thousands of his party supporters have been handed over to police and security agencies for trial in military courts.