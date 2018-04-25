Imran Khan felicitates party workers on PTI’S 22nd founding day

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday felicitated the party leaders and workers on the party’s 22nd founding day.

In his video message on PTI’s 22nd Foundation Day, he said that the PTI was founded 22 years ago, therefore they would celebrate the party’s birthday today.

Khan also directed the party activists to reach Minar-e-Pakistan on April 29 to attend the party’s historic rally.

The PTI chairman further said that he would announce the future course of action at Minar-e-Pakistan which would eventually lead towards the formation of new Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP