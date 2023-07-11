ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary in the contempt of Election Commission case.

The four-member commission chaired by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani heard the contempt election commission case against Chairman PTI Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhary and Asad Umar. The lawyers of Chairman PTI and Asad Umar did not appear before the Election Commission.

The assistant lawyer said that Asad Umar has cases and the doctor has taken an appointment, you should excuse him from attendance, Asad Umar has been attending here.

The member commission said that you should submit the application, on which Asad Umar’s assistant lawyer submitted a request for exemption from attendance.

Fawad Chaudhary and his lawyer Faisal Chaudhary also did not appear on this occasion.

Assistant lawyer said that Fawad Chaudhary is in Lahore, Faisal Chaudhary is in Islamabad High Court, Faisal Chaudhary has said that he would appear.

Later, the Election Commission issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Chairman PTI and Fawad Chaudhary. The Election Commission adjourned further hearing of the case till July 25.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary in the contempt of election commission case few days back also.

Then a 5-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner heard the case, in which Fawad Chaudhary’s assistant counsel appeared before the Election Commission and requested to adjourn the case.

During the hearing, Islamabad Police officials said, “ I visited Fawad Chaudhary’s residence to execute the warrant, where his brother Faisal Chaudhary was found and he said that there are political cases against him, we did not find him either”.