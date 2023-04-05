Imran Khan faces another case for marrying Bushra Bibi during her Iddat

ISLAMABAD – Since being ousted from power, former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been slapped with dozens of charges for corruption, terrorism, and even blasphemy, and now the defiant leader faces another case for contracting marriage with his third wife Bushra Bibi during her Iddat period.

The recent case stemmed from an exclusive story of an investigative journalist who claimed that the PTI Chairman contracted Nikkah with Bushra Bibi when the latter was observing Iddat.

In this regard, a citizen has filed a petition in a local court of the federal capital for registration of a case against Khan under section 496 for getting hitched in a fraudulent manner.

The court heard the opening arguments and set April 8 to hear the case that will be another thorn in the flesh for a populist leader who is under the rubble of over hundred cases.

In 2018, journalist Umer Cheema revealed that Bushra Maneka, now Bushra Bibi parted ways with her former husband in November 2017 and married on January 1, 2018, he said.

On the other hand, Bushra Bibi earlier shoots down the rumors, responding to questions about her Iddat, Bushra Bibi however cleared the air that she left the house of her former husband, Maneka, after completing the iddat period.

She also trashed Cheema’s story, saying she tied the knot with Imran months after the completion of her iddat.