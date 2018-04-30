Imran Khan expresses gratitude to public over successful rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief on Monday thanked the public over successful rally at the iconic Minar-e-Pakistan.

He congratulated the party leadership and workers for holding a thriving public gathering in Lahore.

In his statement he said that a new record of political history was set at Minar-e-Pakistan. Khan vowed to make the country strong and stable.

He promised that every step and move will be taken in benefit of the country.

Imran Khan stressed that the public will be prosperous and institutions sturdy in new Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP