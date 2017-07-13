Imran Khan disqualification case adjourned for 40 days

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday ad-journed till August 21 its hearing into a petition seeking disqualification of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen. A four-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza, heard the peti-tion filed by Hashim Ali Bhutta. PTI’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry told the bench that a similar petition is under hearing against Imran Khan in the Supreme Court. The CEC noted that “hearings [of the petition] in the apex court will affect the proceedings [at the ECP].” The CEC later adjourned the case hearing till Au-gust 21. The petitioner seeks disqualification of Imran Khan and Tareen over non-disclosure of assets, their own-ership of offshore companies and for collecting party funds through “prohibited” means. Bhutta says in the petition that Khan and Tareen had concealed their assets in nomination papers filed to the ECP in 2013.—NNI

Related