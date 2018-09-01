Imran Khan directs Punjab Govt to immediately revamp LB system

LAHORE : Prime Minister, Imran Khan directed the Punjab government to immediately change the local bodies system. He issued the directives during chairing Punjab cabinet meeting on Saturday.

PM Imran Khan also ordered the audit of all mega development projects including metro trains of Lahore. “No leniency will be tolerated for the implementing 100-day plan of change,” he directed to the ministers of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the protest being staged by the people at Zaman Park in Lahore against the policies of NADRA. The Prime Minister, who is also in Lahore, directed the chairman NADRA to meet the people and address their grievances.

Imran Khan has also taken notice of the problems faced by the people due to unnecessary hurdles created on the occasion of his arrival in Lahore last night. The Prime Minister directed the provincial government and the district administration to remove all the unnecessary hurdles for the convenience of the people.

Share on: WhatsApp