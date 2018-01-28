Imran Khan demands fair investigation in Intizar murder case

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday visited the family of 19-year-old Intizar Ahmed, who was allegedly killed by Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) personnel, to offer his condolences.

Speaking to the media alongside Intizar’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed, the PTI chief expressed concern over extrajudicial killings, saying politicians should not patronize such killings.

He said the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province completely depoliticized its police. He demanded that Sindh and Punjab police should also be cleansed of politics, like the KP police.

Khan said if the Intizar’s father was not satisfied with trial of the case by an ordinary court; it should be handed over to an anti-terrorism court for the purpose.

He said the parents of Asma, who was raped and murdered in Mardan, had trust in the investigation being carried out by the KP police.

Ishtiaq claimed on the occasion that his son was murdered in a targeted killing incident, which warranted friar investigation. He said he could not hope for justice unless the case was tried by an ATC.

Intizar Ahmed was shot dead in mysterious circumstances by armed ACLC personnel when he didn’t stop his car after being signaled by them in Khayaban-i-Bukhari of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 13.

Orignally published by NNI