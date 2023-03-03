Imran Khan demands court martial of Gen (r) Bajwa over anti-Russia speech

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is up in arms against General retd Qamar Javed Bajwa, now demanded the court martial of the former military chief for making an anti-Russia speech.

The ousted premier interacted with journalists at his Lahore residence as he expressed willingness to hold talks with new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir for the betterment of Pakistan.

Khan maintained that the incumbent COAS is considering him as his enemy; he however reiterated having no issues with the top commander. Khan again separated himself from other politicians, saying there is corruption cases against him.

The outspoken politician said he hold no grudge against establishment members but bluntly refused to kneel before anyone.

In the latest interaction with journalists, Khan also mentioned his close aide Pervez Elahi who according to him was forced to change his loyalty.

Let it be known that the populist leader earlier accused General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of illegally tapping the phones of top civil leaders including the Prime Minister during his service. He said the former military chief himself conceded recording conversations of PM house, calling it a punishable offense. He even accused ex-COAS of violating his oath and flouting Article 14 of the Constitution by covertly monitoring sensitive conversations.

PTI chief also accused General (retd) Bajwa of peddling the narrative about the anti-Washington government in Pakistan, adding that all he wants was a neutral stance after the Russia-Ukraine war.

In his latest series of damning claims against the former top general, Khan of late condemned Bajwa’s action who according to the PTI chief wanted him to condemn Moscow for invading Ukraine.

Bajwa asked me to condemn Kremlin, upon my return from Russia, and I told him against doing that, the defiant politician said, quoting his former interaction.

Khan earlier accused Bajwa of playing a double game against his ousted government, admitting that he made a “big mistake” by extending the latter’s tenure.