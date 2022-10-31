Imran Khan defeats PDM-backed JUIF candidate in Kurram by-elections

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, whose popularity does not seem to fade away, defeated another PDM-backed candidate in by-elections, according to the unofficial final results.

This time the former premier secured a convincing victory in the NA-45 Kurram by-elections.

According to the unofficial results shared by an ECP spokesperson, Imran Khan bagged 20,748 votes, while the PDM-backed JUI-F’s Jamil Khan came second with 12,718 votes.

Form 47 generated from RMS۔۔Complete Result NA 45 Kurram. pic.twitter.com/19305gOSeP — Haroon Shinwari, Spokesperson ECP (@HaroonS2021) October 30, 2022

The total number of registered voters was 198,618 — 111,349 men and 87,269 women — in the constituency. However, the total number of cast votes was 36,676. The turn-out rate stood very low at 18.46%.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram Arbab Shafiullah said that 2,100 policemen had been deputed on polling duty.

The DPO had called on political leaders and workers to abide by rules and cooperate with police to maintain peace during the election today.

