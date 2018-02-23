Imran Khan criticizes bureaucracy for protesting against Cheema’s arrest

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Friday lashed out at bureaucracy for protesting against former Director General (DG) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema’s arrest in Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal.

Taking to social-networking website Twitter, Imran Khan said that it’s shameful how bureaucracy belonging to PAS has chosen to protest over accountability and arrest of Cheema, who is a front man of Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif.

He reiterated that the group, under the supervision of CM Punjab, thinks that they are above the law.

PTI chief said that he appeared before the court to prove his innocence as he believes in supremacy of law and accountability. What are the bureaucrats scared of if they have not indulged in or abetted any corruption? he asked.

Orignally published by INP