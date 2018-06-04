Imran Khan claims of winning upcoming elections

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday while claiming of winning the upcoming general elections said that that the state institutions are weak and his party will work to address this issue.

In an interview with British Broadcasting Institution, he said that strengthening state institutions should the priority of every government, adding that the PTI will on the issue after election.

Khan said that the two political parties have been in power for the last 30 years but they have failed, adding that they have ruined the state institutions during their tenures.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) while hearing a case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had mentioned that the country’s institutions have ruined and all this occurred in during the tenure of these two political parties.

The PTI chairman went on to say that the difference between rich and poor has increased during the tenure of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“The policies of both parties have made the rich, richer and poor, poorer,” he said. Commenting on the pre-poll surveys, Khan said that the surveys are mostly misleading.

Taking a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PTI chairman said that Maryam Nawaz thinks army is backing me but my 22 years struggle is behind me, while her father was made chief minister and prime minister by the army.

Responding to question about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khan said that the PPP chairman doesn’t even know what is going on in Pakistan, adding that he entered Pakistan through a parachute and he don’t know the ground realities.

Speaking about Pakistan, US relations, the PTI chairman said that the better Pak-US relations are very important, however, he regretted US President Donald Trump declaring Islamabad responsible for their defeat in Afghanistan.