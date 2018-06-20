Imran Khan challenges rejection of NA-53 nomination papers in appellate tribunal

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged the rejection of his nomination papers from Islamabad’s NA-53 constituency in an appellate tribunal.

A petition submitted in the tribunal has adopted stance that the returning officer (RO) rejected the nomination papers against law therefore; the verdict should be annulled.

The plea went on to say that RO Adnan Khan’s decision against Imran Khan conflicts with the constitution.

The petition was submitted by Imran’s counsel Babar Awan.

On Tuesday, the nomination papers of Imran Khan were cleared by the returning officer (RO) for Lahore’s NA-131 constituency and Karachi’s NA-243 but faced rejection for Islamabad’s NA-53.

Abdul Wahab Baluch, a candidate of the Justice and Democratic Party (JDP) headed by former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, has challenged the eligibility of Imran Khan to contest the general election due to the Sita White case.

In a major setback, nomination papers of all the four candidates Imran Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayesha Gulalai and Mehtab Abbasi from NA-53 faced rejection as their affidavit was termed ‘incomplete’ by the RO.

Meanwhile, at least 15 petitions against verdicts of ROs have been filed in the tribunals formed in Karachi.