‘Imran Khan Cancel Exams’ trends on Twitter amid third COVID-19 wave

LAHORE – It seems students have no more expectations from Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, once their favourite, as now they are asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to cancel their exams amid resurgence in novel coronavirus cases.

Earlier this month, Shafqat Mehmood had said that “decisions regarding exams are final” and advised students to start preparing for them.

The federal minister said this after chairing an important meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in which it was decided that Cambridge exams will be held as per schedule with a slight change in dates for exams due in first week of May.

On April 18, he announced that 9 to 12 exams will take place according to the new date sheets announced by the Boards. This means will not start before 4th week of May.

However, students are not happy with the decision and they are raising voice against it on Twitter, seeking intervention from the prime minister.

Here are some reactions;

Students are the future of this country, they are already very worried bcz of Corona & if u ask them to take physical exams after closing schools bcz of Corona for the whole year, it is cruel.Pls be kind to the Students, We are not mentally ready for Exams

Very soon you will start to see your progress and tabdeeli by ignoring us 😀

I am a die hard Fan Of PTI but The behaviour of government with students Is So So Bad they act Like we dont even exist They take us so light. By God If Govt Atleast Donteven Listen To our points You will lose my vote in 2023

Donteven Listen To our points @ImranKhanPTI You will lose my vote in 2023

#ImranKhanCancelEXAMS pic.twitter.com/m7kmrgymWK — Meher_Momin4444 (@MominBuddy) April 22, 2021

#ImranKhanCancelExams Dear pm sir is exams are more important then our life?

All countries near us canceled exams due to covid-19 except Pakistan@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/utlz9udhG0 — Fakhar Abbas (@oye_Fakhar) April 22, 2021

Pakistan recorded 5,857 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 778,238 across the nation, with a positivity rate of 10.16 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) released official statistics on Thursday showing that 57,591 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 5,857 tests returning positive.

In the last 24 hours, another 98 people have died from covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the world to 16,698.