Imran Khan calls off ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ after Supreme Court’s ruling on elections date

ISLAMABAD – In an apparent U-Turn, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman has announced to call off the party’s much-touted court arrest movement, as Supreme Court announced the verdict in the elections date case.

Following the landmark ruling of the country’s top court, the former prime minister Imran Khan took to social media where he hailed today’s verdict in the election suo motu notice and announced suspending Jail Bharo Tehreek, saying PTI will move forward with election campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

In his social media post, Khan said it was Supreme Court’s responsibility to uphold the Constitution, saying the bench valiantly did that through judgment.

PTI chief equated the Supreme Court’s decision with the assertion of the rule of law.

We welcome the SC judgement. It was responsibility of SC to uphold Constitution & they have valiantly done that through their judgement today. It is an assertion of Rule of Law in Pak. We are suspending our Jail Bharo movement & moving forward with elec campaigns in KP & Punjab. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 1, 2023

Several other PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry hailed the top court’s verdict and called it an endorsement of their stance. He mentioned that President has been asked to announce the election in Punjab while the governor will sort out the issue of the poll date in KPK.

PTI and other leaders reacted as the apex court maintained that elections in two legislatures should be held in the next 90 days with the country’s top judge ruling that ‘democracy cannot exist without assemblies’.