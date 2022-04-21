Imran Khan breaks Twitter Space record with 165k participants

Islamabad: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, on Wednesday, broke the record for the most number of participants in a Twitter Space, with the session being participated by more than 1,65,000 Twitter users.

In the tweet, the PTI’s official handle congratulated Pakistan and Imran Khan for breaking the record of the most participants in a Space.

“Congrats Pakistan! Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s space session is the top space in terms of participants in Twitter’s history!”