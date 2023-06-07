Imran Khan booked in murder case of Supreme Court’s lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar

QUETTA – Police in Balochistan capital lodged a case nominating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the murder case of Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was gunned down by unidentified riders in a drive-by shooting earlier this week.

The recent development comes as investigators started probe and continued to gather evidence from the crime spot.

Amid the investigations, a case was lodged at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under charges related to murder, and terrorism on the complaint of the Shar’s son.

The sudden death of Abdul Razzaq Shar raised several eyebrows as Abdul Razzaq Shar is pursuing a treason case against the former premier.

Lately, Prime Minister’s aide Ataullah Tarar and several ruling alliance members accused the PTI chairman after the sudden killing of Senior Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar.

Tarar said the lawyer of apex court was pursuing a treason case against PTI Chief, which was reaching its conclusion in the next few hearings.

Amid the building up of new cases every week, the former premier alleged his party and followers are facing an unprecedented crackdown, as hundreds have been held in widespread crackdown.