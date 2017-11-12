Imran Khan blames Punjab government for smog

D.I. Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has blamed the Punjab government for the poisonous smog that has blanketed Lahore for over a week now, causing health problems for citizens of the city.

“Look at the state of affairs in Lahore… once can’t see clearly from a distance of 10ft, there is a lot of pollution,” he told a gathering at Taunsa Sharif town of Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday.

The smog contains dust, industrial emissions, carbon monoxide ozone and nitrogen oxide. They get mixed with moisture late in the night and damage insulators.

He remarked that “now it’s time for Shehbaz Sharif to go” as hearing for Hudaibiya mills case is set to resume.

Almost 17 years ago, the National Accountability Bureau had claimed that Nawaz and his family received over Rs1 billion ‘through illegal and fraudulent means’ and that they were liable to be tried under anti-corruption laws. After the passage of three years, NAB filed an appeal against LHC order in September 2017.

He said the “PTI will be the first party to tax the rich tax from wealthy and resourceful people to lessen the burden on the masses…”.

The PTI chief urged his supporters to refrain from voting for the corrupt, money launderers and tax evaders.

“We have to fight the curse of unemployment as it leads to poverty. We will fight poverty together,” he said.

He said he wanted to uplift the country’s farming and agricultural community. “When we come into power, we will give seeds to all the farmers and help them out,” he added.