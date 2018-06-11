Imran Khan assures fair allocation of party tickets

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday assured party workers via twitter that tickets will be allocated on fair basis.

According to details, recently a rift appeared among PTI workers over the issue of allocation of party tickets for general elections 2018.

Imran Khan took the notice of the issue and tried to give workers confidence that justice will be served.

Imran Khan tweeted to convey the message and wrote, “My msg to all PTI old party workers is: If any of you feel you have been neglected or unfairly overlooked in allocation of Party tickets, you shd bring a petition to PTI Central Off addressed to Add SG Arshad Dad. I will personally review each petition & take action accordingly.”

Moreover chairman PTI wrote, “I would never knowingly treat any of our old workers and loyalists unjustly.”